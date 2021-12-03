FGTS Profit: Payment is already confirmed for 2022

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on FGTS Profit: Payment is already confirmed for 2022 4 Views

In August of this year, the Federal Savings Bank distributed the Income from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). The resources refer to the accumulation of the entire period in the previous year. The income is transferred every year, already expected in 2022.

See also: FGTS: Balance may reduce the value of first home financing

The profit transferred this year was R$5.9 billion, around R$2.6 billion less compared to the amount distributed in 2020. Last year, the payment was R$7.5 billion. That’s because the profitability suffered a 25% reduction between the periods.

Who is entitled to FGTS profit?

The amount is released when a positive balance is registered in the worker’s account until December 31 of each year, in this case, 2020. In this way, the transfer is proportional to the amount found on the mentioned date.

You May Like It Too:

It is noteworthy that once the profit is released it will be part of the FGTS of the worker, being granted only in specific situations provided for by law. Therefore, it will only be withdrawn in case of retirement, purchase or settlement of property and serious illnesses, for example.

FGTS profit generation

the profit of FGTS it is generated by interest charged to the Federal Government on loans. In other words, the amount that the worker has in his accounts in the fund is lent to the government for application in infrastructure and construction at the federal level.

Thus, the holder receives a percentage proportional to the interest applied on his part invested in the loan contracted by the government. This practice started in 2016, whose percentage has been changing since then.

To see the profit balance and more details about the FGTS, just access the website or download the My FGTS app.

FGTS birthday withdrawal has new batch released

Workers born in December can already join the withdrawal-anniversary of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Interested parties have until the 31st of this month to opt for the modality.

In addition, the withdrawals are also available for those who are already adept at birthday-drawing. However, the period is longer, being until the last business day of the following month. In this case, until February 28, 2022.

Interested workers can join the modality through the app FGTS, on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, at the ATMs in the branches of the Federal Savings Bank. It is noteworthy that migration is optional.

It is important to point out whoever opts for withdrawal-birthday loses the right to withdrawal-withdrawal in the event of unfair dismissal. At the time, only the termination fine of 40% on the recorded amount of the FGTS in the employment contract.

2021 loot-birthday calendar

anniversary monthStart of serviceend of serve
JanuaryJanuary 4, 2021March 31, 2021
FebruaryFebruary 1, 2021April 30, 2021
MarchMarch 1, 2021May 31, 2021
AprilApril 1, 2021June 30, 2021
MayMay 3, 2021July 30, 2021
JuneJune 1, 2021August 31, 2021
JulyJuly 1, 2021September 30, 2021
AugustAugust 2, 2021October 29, 2021
SeptemberSeptember 1, 2021November 30, 2021
OctoberOctober 1, 2021December 31, 2021
NovemberNovember 1, 2021January 31, 2022
DecemberDecember 1, 2021February 28, 2022

It’s “pushing” on the Internet:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Scenario suggests stagflation scenario for 2022, says former World Bank director

The announcement of a 0.1% decline in GDP for the third quarter of 2021 and …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved