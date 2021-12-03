Fiat Argo and Cronos scored in crash test; VW Taos takes 5 stars – 12/03/2021

Latin NCAP today unveiled its new round of crash tests. In this evaluation, Fiat Argo and Cronos zeroed the respective score, while Volkswagen Taos got five stars, which is the maximum evaluation.

According to the independent road safety institute for vehicles sold in Latin America and the Caribbean, Fiat’s compact cars failed because of their poor performance in the side impact test, offering “low and protection for the adult occupant”. In the previous evaluation, carried out in 2019 under less demanding protocols, Argo and Cronos received three stars.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

The VW Taos was the first model to receive five stars according to the most demanding criteria of the Latin NCAP, adopted since December of last year. The SUV achieved 90.23% in adult occupant protection, 89.90% in children, 60.61% in pedestrians and 85.04% in safety assistance systems.

Fiat Cronos and Argo presented poor side impact protection for the adult occupant, scoring zero Image: Reproduction

In turn, the Fiat duo was, respectively, with 24.37%, 9.91%, 36.91% and 6.98% in the same items. According to the institute, the compacts had the worst performance, among all the models already evaluated, in terms of pedestrian protection, verified since last year.

According to Stellantis, Fiat’s parent company, “all its vehicles comply with current recommendations and homologation standards related to safety.”

The three vehicles evaluated underwent frontal, lateral, post side impact, cervical whipping and pedestrian protection tests – in addition to the aforementioned verification of the assistance systems.

In the case of the Taos, the vehicle evaluated comes with six airbags, traction and stability controls and Isofix as a series, which had “good performance”. The SUV also offers an optional automatic emergency braking, an item available in at least 50% of the production volume, meeting the institute’s requirements.

Taos had good structural integrity and security assistants contributed 5 stars Image: Reproduction

Already Argo and Cronos bring two front airbags and Isofix, but do not offer stability controls in the rated configuration, entry.

Latin NCAP claims that the hatch and sedan, which share platform, had “medium to low” front impact protection and “poor” side impact protection for the adult occupant, which zeroed the overall score.

The lack of side airbags as standard equipment and the low cervical whip score also contributed to the poor performance.

“Taos’s five stars are a milestone in the latest Latin NCAP protocols and represent the challenge for all manufacturers to strive for the highest star rating. Argo/Cronos disappointed with a zero star result, but we are happy and eager to commit to improve the model”, says Alejandro Furas, secretary general of Latin NCAP.

Stricter criteria have already zeroed Duster, HB20 and Ka

Renault Duster scored zero in a test carried out in September by the road safety institute Image: Reproduction

After Latin NCAP announced, in October 2021, the new protocols for impact tests, Ford Ka, Hyundai HB20, Renault Duster and Fiat Cronos and Argo had their respective scores downgraded to zero.

The same cars, in identical configuration, have passed previous tests at the institute, with grades ranging from three to four stars.

The Toyota Yaris, on the other hand, had its score downgraded from four to just one star in an assessment carried out in October 2021.

One of the main causes of failure is that the current criteria no longer have a separate star rating for adults and children.

Now, a single star rating integrates four aspects of the ratings in the key areas mentioned above, each with its respective percentage. To get a good score, you need to do well in all four categories.

Doing very poorly in any of the items, especially with regard to structural problems arising from the impact, is almost a guarantee of a zero score.

“Poor performance in just one aspect means a low end result, even if the other three provide good performance,” warns Latin NCAP.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.