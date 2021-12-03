Fiat Fiorino 2022 adopts new look, but kept 1.4 engine

Little by little, Fiat is renewing its entire lineup, especially now that the new Proconve L7 emission rules will force changes in engines. After launching the unprecedented Pulse and renewing Toro, it’s time to look at an older model: the new Fiat Fiorino, presented today with the same visual identity as Argo and Cronos, more equipment and an improved 1.4 engine, starting sales in a single version for R$99,990.

The debut of the Fiat Fiorino 2022 had been long overdue, as the van had been running tests for months, hiding the front. The new design is much more Uno than other models, due to the shape of the bumper, headlights and even the height of the grille. However, it already brings some changes, as Uno has aged and is out of the company’s current standard. Fiorino already uses a horizontal grid with three black fillets and the new company logo, in addition to having an exclusive bumper. The side and the back are the same.

21 Photos

Step inside and you’ll find a very different car, as it adopts the same cabin as the new generation Strada in every respect. The air conditioning outlets have the same shape, as do the position of the buttons above the radio area or the air conditioning controls below. Even the steering wheel has the same design, although it is not multifunctional and with a simpler finish. The photo released shows the fabric benches with the same pattern.

The instrument panel is now identical to that of the Mobi and the Uno, using a large speedometer in the middle, around a small monochrome screen for the on-board computer. On the left side is the tachometer and the right part is dedicated to indicator lights such as headlights, parking brakes or engine errors.

Almost all the rumors about the mechanics were wrong. Instead of adopting the 109 hp 1.3 Firefly engine for the more expensive versions, Fiat will bet on a unique version of the van, always with the 1.4 four-cylinder engine. It’s the old familiar Fire Evo, now just dubbed EVO and that has been modified to make it more efficient.

Fiat says it has reduced fuel consumption by up to 11.8% when using gasoline (8.3% with ethanol), but power was slightly reduced to 86 hp with ethanol and 84 hp with gasoline (it was 88 hp and 85 hp). cv, respectively). The torque dropped to 12.2 kgfm with ethanol and 11.8 kgfm with gasoline (a loss of 0.3 kgfm and 0.6 kgfm, respectively).

In practice, this means that Fiorino can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 13.7 seconds (with ethanol) and the top speed is 160 km/h. The official consumption by Inmetro’s labeling program says that the van makes 8.1 km/liter in the city and 8.4 km/liter on the road, when fueled with ethanol. When it has gasoline in the tank, it will do 11.7 km/liter and 12.4 km/liter, respectively.

The 5-position manual transmission also had gear ratio changes, shortening 2nd and 3rd gears. This was done to increase agility when the driver is in cities, in addition to avoiding reductions in retakes and climbs. Already 5th gear is 5% longer to reduce consumption and noise when cruising speeds. Even the aft has been shortened by 14%, increasing the power available when maneuvering on hills, even when the van is loaded.

Another change was the rear suspension, still rigid axle, but with new materials for greater strength, allowing it to be lighter while reducing residual camber and unsprung mass. The brand promises that this improves Fiorino’s efficiency and stability. The van also receives stability and traction controls as standard, along with the ramp start assistant, anticipating the mandatory nature of the equipment.

The only version on sale will be the Endurance, bringing air conditioning, power steering, driver’s seat with height adjustment, windows and electric locks, radio predisposition, crankcase protector, alarm, fog lights and remote control key, in addition to already mentioned stability and traction controls.