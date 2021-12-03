Fiat Fiorino 2022 changes look and safety from R$ 99,990

Fiat Fiorino 2022 received a nice mid-life upgrade to maintain its leadership in the VUC segment and also meet the new Proconve L7 standards as well as other legal changes required for automobiles in the coming year.

Costing R$ 99,990 in the Endurance 1.4 version, as you can see, it kept the old Fire Evo Flex four-cylinder engine with a reduction of up to 11.8% in fuel consumption.

gasoline and 8.3% in ethanol.

It delivers 84 horsepower on gasoline and 86 horsepower on ethanol, both at 6,000 rpm. The torque is 11.8 kgfm in the first and 12.2 kgfm in the second, obtained at 4,000 rpm.

The transmission is a five-speed manual and had the 1st and 2nd gears shortened and the 5th lengthened. The defendant was shortened by 14%.

Fiat is studying an automatic version, but this will depend exclusively on the customer.

Available on the Fiat network starting next week, Fiorino 2022 renews its look with a redesigned front, adding darkened headlights and unpainted grille with horizontal bars.

The bumper is also new and now comes standard with fog lamps. Inside, it incorporated the Nova Strada panel.

The reconfiguration of the interior promoted the addition of 13 compartments, which add up to 18.3 liters. More complete, it arrives with news in security and better content.

Fiorino 2022 features power steering, air conditioning (18% faster cooling), height-adjustable driver’s seat, electric windows and locks, remote control key, sound predisposition, crankcase protector, alarm and fog lights.

It now has traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, emergency stop lights, in addition to a dual airbag.

The rear suspension by beam of parabolic springs, received lighter and more resistant materials to reduce unsprung weight.

With the changes, Fiat Fiorino 2022 is renewed to continue being a well-selling product in the national market, where in 2021 alone, it sold 19,440 units.

