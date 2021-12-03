Fiat releases Pulse for sales to the PwD public with IPI exemption

The World of Automobile for PwD was informed by some sources later this afternoon (12/2) of the release of another model for the PwD public with exemption from IPI. It is the recently launched SUV Fiat Pulse. Desired by many, the Italian automaker finally frees up for the modality of direct sales, as shown in material disclosed to dealerships to which we do not have access.

Three versions were released for PcD, being Drive 1.3 CVT, Drive Turbo 200 CVT and Audace Turbo 200 CVT, leaving out the top of the line Impetus. All versions of the model are already reviewed on our website.

We still haven’t had access to the official prices, but based only on the IPI exemption rate, we can deduce that the Drive 1.3 version has a reduction of around 11% and the others around 7%, since the percentage is lower in 1.0 engined vehicles. However, the expectation is that there may be factory bonuses that complement the exemption, which is customary at Fiat and other brands in the Stellantis Group.

In conclusion, the dealership network was informed about the billing deadlines for the units: up to 150 days for the Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT and up to 120 days for the other versions. As soon as we receive more information regarding prices, we will inform you later.

