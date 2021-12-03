Fiat Strada automatic will hit stores by the end of the month | cars

Disclosure Fiat Strada should have automatic transmission of the CVT type only in the most equipped versions, with the Volcano

Fiat will close the year with two launches. One will be the renewed version of the Fiorino utility and the other the automatic version of the Strada pickup, which will be shown on the next 10th, according to a statement from the manufacturer.

THE Fiat Strada

will become the only model in the category to have at least one version available with CVT automatic transmission

which will be coupled to the 1.3 Firefly flex engine, featuring the same set as the Pulse Drive

. In the case of the pickup, this configuration should only be offered in the more equipped versions, the Volcano and the new Ranch, which has not yet been introduced.

With the release of automatic strada

, a pickup

should further increase the vast advantage in the sales ranking over rivals VW Saveiro

. The automatic transmission of the Fiat model will be offered in the same models as the Pulse Drive, that is, with the possibility of simulating 7 gears.

Remember that the Fiat Strada Volcano

it has a suggested price of R$ 106,481, which means that, with the inclusion of the automatic transmission, it should reach the mark of R$ 110 thousand. The basic Endurance version, with a simple cabin and a five-speed manual gearbox, appears on the brand’s website from R$90,144