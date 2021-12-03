Find out the value of Carlos Carvalhal’s termination fine in Braga

Credit: Disclosure / Braga

Considered one of the main options to replace Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo, Carlos Carvalhal has been demanding a task force from the board that, since last year, has been trying to take him to the red-black team.

O fans.com found that Flamengo will have to open the coffers if they want to remove Carlos Carvalhal from Sporting Braga. The coach has a contract valid until June 2022. In addition, the agreement provides for the extension of the bond for another season.

According to sources linked to the rubro-negro football department, the termination fine was stipulated at 10 million euros (R$ 63.7 million, at the current price) to remove the coach of the Portuguese club.

The value, however, is considered outside the financial reality of Flamengo. And, for this reason, businessman Bruno Macedo, who takes care of the interests of Carlos Carvalhal and Jorge Jesus, is authorized to negotiate with Braga on behalf of the rubro-negra board.

Also according to the report, Bruno Macedo, who was the legal vice-president of Braga, has good contact with President António Salvador. Thus, the expectation is that the agent will be able to sew an agreement that is good for the parties involved.

It is worth remembering that Carlos Carvalhal has already turned down a proposal offered by Flamengo in the middle of 2020, when Jorge Jesus indicated the coach to the board. At the time, he switched from Rio Ave to Braga. Later, the red-black got the hiring of Domènec Torrent.

Despite the complexity of the negotiation, soccer vice-president Marcos Braz and executive director Bruno Spindel try to maintain confidence behind the scenes. After Marcelo Gallardo’s “no”, the duo has been pressured to hire a top coach to take over Flamengo in 2022.

Who is Carlos Carvalhal?

Born in Braga, Portugal, Carlos Augusto Soares da Costa Faria Carvalhal started his coaching career at SC Epinho in 1998. He later led FC Vizela, Desportivo das Aves, Leixões, Vitória de Guimarães, Braga, Beira-Mar, Marítimo, Sporting and River Ave.

In addition, he commanded clubs in Greece, Turkey, UAE, England and Wales. In the meantime, he has accumulated experience at Asteras Tripolis, Besiktas, Istanbul BB, Al Ahli, Sheffield Wednesdey and Swansea City. Its most expressive title is the Cup of Portugal (2020/2021).

