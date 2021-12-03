First case of Ômicron detected in the US is a fully vaccinated traveler

by Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Wednesday identified its first known case of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant, discovered in a fully vaccinated patient who traveled to South Africa, as scientists continue to study the risks posed by this new strain can represent.

Public health officials said the infected person, who had mild symptoms, returned from South Africa to the United States on November 22 and tested positive seven days later.

That patient was fully vaccinated but did not receive a booster dose, according to Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease authority, who spoke to reporters at the White House.

The person is in quarantine, and all of the patient’s close contacts have tested negative, he said.

Important questions remain about the new strain, which has mutated in a way that health experts believe could enhance its ability to spread and evade some of the defenses provided by vaccines. Actions are underway to update these vaccines if necessary.

Ômicron has been found in two dozen countries, including several in Europe, as well as Brazil, Canada, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and Israel.

Fauci said it could take two weeks or more to gain an understanding of how easily the strain spreads from person to person, how severe the disease it causes, and whether vaccine protections currently available can be circumvented.

The Biden government has asked fully vaccinated people to seek booster shots after the initial shots. Sixty percent of Americans are fully vaccinated and about a fifth of those people have been boosted, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Ahmed Aboulenein and Nandita Bose in Washington, and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

