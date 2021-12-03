Fiuk generates climão on Tatá Werneck’s show: ‘You said it would be funny’

Videos of the singer’s participation in ‘Lady Night’ went viral on social media and the ex-BBB is being criticized for his stance on the attraction; watch

Playback/Multishow/03.12.2021 Fiuk’s participation in Lady Night became a topic on social media



The participation of the singer fiuk on “Lady Night”, talk show hosted by Tata Werneck at Multishow, it’s been getting talked about on social media this Friday, 3. That’s because, the former participant of the “BBB 21” did not like the jokes made by the presenter, especially those related to the reality show. Tatá questioned Fiuk about the relationship he had with Juliette at the house and he said that he came into conflict with the champion of the edition at the beginning of the game because he entered the program with a “persecution mania”. The presenter said in a joking tone that the climate had been heavy and the response of the son of Fabio Jr. was: “You said it was going to be funny, that you weren’t going to make fun of me, but it’s fuck*”. After that, Tatá asks if Fiuk is dating and he replied that he knows his life has been public since he was born, but he had difficulty talking about his personal life. “Fiuk, what’s the problem? You’re a man, sorry, but straight and you’re dating,” countered the presenter.

This excerpt from the program went viral on social networks and the singer’s attitude is being criticized by viewers of the attraction. “I just saw Fiuk’s appearance on ‘Lady Night’ and it’s embarrassing. He didn’t like the games and his participation ended at 14 minutes and 57 seconds, the rest of the program is with the Thiaguinho which yielded much more”, commented a follower. “I thought it was a tease with Fiuk, but poor Tatá… he was the worst guest on the show by far, very petulant and dull… it was a show just for cuts because it had no content”, wrote another. “The guy managed to take Tatá Werneck’s patience! From Tatá Werneck, man. The maximum annoyance level as of today is set to ‘Fiuk,’” said one person. “Wow, the worst interview of my life and look that Tatá managed to drive very well, she took milk from a stone. Fiuk is without a doubt unbearable”, added another one.

Fiuk manages to embarrass Tatá Werneck after a relationship question and shredded excerpts are displayed in a strange way…. 😶 #LadyNight pic.twitter.com/HCc20Z0lED — Tatá Werneck Collection (@Tata ​​Collection) December 3, 2021

I thought it was teasing Fiuk, but poor Tata… he was the worst guest on the show by far, very petulant and bland… it was just a cuts show because it had no content

pic.twitter.com/5VdIT3OMps — Rick B. 🏳️‍🌈 (@rickbitch) December 3, 2021

I just saw Fiuk’s participation in #LadyNight and it’s shameful.

He didn’t like the games and his participation ended at 14 minutes and 57 seconds, the rest of the program is with Thiaguinho, which yielded a lot more. See how many chips Tatá Werneck had on the table and didn’t use. pic.twitter.com/DZ3ylLgWsG — MattyBala 💜🔫 (@MattyBala) December 3, 2021

the guy managed to take Tatá Werneck’s patience! by Tatá Werneck, animal. The maximum annoyance level as of today is set to “Fiuk”. https://t.co/SyY7dUHiaf — marcela (@marcelacatlen) December 3, 2021