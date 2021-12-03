Fiuk gets annoyed by Tatá Werneck’s questions on Lady Night: ‘you said it would be funny’ – Zoeira

the ex-BBB fiuk was one of the guests of the lady night, on the night of this Thursday (3), and avoided talking about his personal life. Visibly uncomfortable with questions from Tata Werneck, he went so far as to say that he has a “stalking mania” and needled the talk show host: “you said it was going to be funny”. On social networks, Internet users questioned the singer’s behavior.

When asked about the newly assumed relationship with Thaisa Carvalho, Fiuk backed off. Next, the comedian wanted to know more about the flirtation atmosphere between him and Juliette at the beginning of BBB 21.

It was at this time that Fiuk said he had “persecution mania”. In a joking tone, Tatá added: “Weighed the weather, huh? Out of nowhere.” The presenter’s comment was retorted by him. “Oh, you said it was going to be funny, that you weren’t going to make fun of me.”

Tatá tried to get around the situation and asked again about the current relationship. “Calm down… This Juliette thing, right, because even later you took a break… I know you’re dating now, aren’t you?”

The son of Fábio Júnior justified why he doesn’t talk about his personal life. “I have a hard time. I know I’m public, my life is public. But I have a hard time,” Fiuk continued.

backstage of the recording

The climão pie between Tatá and Fiuk had already been anticipated by one of the participants of the virtual audience who attended the recording of the program in August.

“There was a climão. Tatá couldn’t say anything he was like: ‘Oh, hey, Tatá, I thought it would be fun here, but I don’t like you talking about it’, about him being a chimney with legs”, revealed the internet user .

However, the comedian went to social media and downplayed the situation, claiming that Fiuk is a “beautiful, sensitive, intelligent and talented man. It’s okay. In the pandemic, no one is in their best emotional state.”