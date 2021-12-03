Flamengo: 2022 budget delivered to Landim foresees greater investment in a new technician

Waiting for the miracle of Jorge Jesus’ return, Flamengo starts the search for a coach for 2022 with more planning than in previous choices. The football department has already indicated to president Rodolfo Landim the portfolio’s budget for the next season, and in it the forecast is for heavy investment in the coaching staff. Next Tuesday (7), the Board of Directors will meet to vote on the budget.

Now, the club awaits Saturday’s election to go to the market. Before that, he wants to map the options outside Brazil, especially in Europe. The only candidate I like in South America, for now, is Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate, but everyone at Flamengo knows about the difficulty, due to the competition with national teams and teams from the Old Continent. It is also there that, starting next week, the board, if re-elected, will prospect names.

The first on the list is Jesus, but the chances of Mister’s return to Flamengo in 2022 are minimal. Bruno Macedo, an agent who brought the Portuguese to the club in 2019, is in Rio and met with managers on Tuesday night, at Rio, to look for other solutions. Jesus has a contract with Benfica until mid 2022 and faces resistance from his family to return to work in Brazil at this time.

In addition, the coach has already confided to Flamengo’s top hats that a return would be interesting if there was a gap in the Brazilian team after the 2022 World Cup. So, staying again for six months or a little longer at Flamengo is not interesting for either party. Bruno Macedo, who also came to Rio to arrange the return of defender Bruno Viana to Braga, did not have the hopes of Flamengo’s board, with whom he has a great relationship, and promised to help find alternatives in Europe.

The only possibility for Jesus to be a viable option would be the resignation of Benfica, which should not happen. The Portuguese club plays next Wednesday, at home, against Dynamo Kiev, for a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League. But the coach remains a dream of the fans and would fit like a glove in a department that needs to be restructured. His return was requested in the stands of Maracanã in the victory over Ceará, last Tuesday.