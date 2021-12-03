Flamengo discloses related to face Sport – Flamengo

Flamengo has new important embezzlements to face Sport, in a late game in the 26th round

Flamengo will face Sport next Friday (03), at 20:00 (GMT), at Arena Pernambuco, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro will be commanded by Maurício Souza, who has already defined the list of those related to this clash.

In all, 22 athletes are available. Are they: Bruno Henrique, Bruno Viana, Cesar, David Luiz, Diego, Gabriel Batista, Gustavo Henrique, Hugo, João Gomes, Kenedy, Lázaro, Matheuzinho, Michael, Pedro, Rodrigo Caio, Ramon, Renê, Rodinei, Ryan Luka, Thiago Maia, Thiaguinho , Vitinho

Filipe Luís, with a calf injury, is out of combat and will only return to the pitch in 2022. Willian Arão, in turn, was diagnosed with bone edema in the knee and, therefore, was also unrelated. Arrascaeta, Andreas, Diego Alves, Isla, Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro are also not on the list and will be absent from the duel.

Sport x Flamengo will be shown by Premiere FC, but Coluna do Fla brings the most red and black transmission on the internet, via YouTube. Rafa Penido commands the narration, accompanied by commentator Tulio Rodrigues and reporter Ana Beatriz Zayat.