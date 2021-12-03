Flamengo forwards sales of Bill, to Dnipro-UCR, and Max, to Colorado-USA | Flamengo

Flamengo is close to finalizing the definitive transfer of striker Bill to Dnipro, from Ukraine. Loaned to the Ukrainian team since February, the 22-year-old was pleased and should be sold by Rubro-Negro in December.

With contract expiring June 30, 2022, Bill can pre-sign from January. As the Ukrainians want to keep it from now on for the sequence of the 21/22 season, Flamengo demands financial compensation. Conversations are advanced, and the outcome should come soon.

In the loan closed in February, a call option clause for the Ukrainians valued at one million euros was established.

Born in Gávea, Bill only has four games as a professional at Flamengo, two in 2019 and the others played in the following year. He made his debut in the 2019 Taça Rio final, against Vasco, and, nine minutes after replacing Thuler, he gave a precise cross for Arrascaeta to tie in the second half, 1 to 1. On penalties, Rubro-Negro scored 3-1 and was champion.

Before arriving at Dnipro, Bill still defended Ponte Preta and CRB on loan.

Max near Colorado-USA

The steering wheel Max is another one that is close to leaving Gávea. Loaned to Cuiabá until December 2021, the 20-year-old player has a proposal from Colorado-USA, which competes in Major League Soccer (MLS). The newspaper “O Dia” reported the interest of the Americans first, and the GE confirmed it.

The negotiation is well advanced. Max went professional in the current season and scored Flamengo’s first goal, in the red-black debut at Carioca, with a 1-0 victory over Nova Iguaçu. The young man scored a great goal from outside the area.

State champion, the athlete has 14 matches for Flamengo’s professional, six of these played in the Brazilian Championship. For Cuiabá, there were 12 games, all also for the Brasileirão, and one goal scored.

Max’s contract with Flamengo is valid until December 31, 2023.

Rodinei is another who can paint on MLS. Flamengo evaluates Charlotte’s proposal, directed by Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who commanded the right-back at Internacional.