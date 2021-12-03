Flamengo is approaching sales and can close five exits; see names

Credit: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Still with the current season in progress, Flamengo, while looking for a coach, is also working to adjust the squad for 2022. According to information from “GE”, Max, currently loaned to Cuiabá, and Bill, loaned to Dnipro, should be traded in definitive. Thus, the first mentioned will have Colorado Rapids as its destination and the second is quoted to remain at the Ukrainian club, as it pleased and there is a purchase clause of 1 million euros (R$ 6.3 million).

In addition, Rodinei, in the sights of Charlotte, MLS, can also say goodbye to Flamengo in December. At the moment, the lateral is the third option on the right side of Flamengo and, in case of a satisfactory proposal, he must be released. As he worked with Miguel Ángel Ramírez at Internacional, the negotiation has chances to move forward in the next few days.

César, on the other hand, with a link until April 2022, is another name with a practically defined destiny. Due to the fact that he is the fourth goalkeeper in the squad, behind Diego Alves, Hugo Souza and Gabriel Batista, the athlete must look for space in another team. In this way, an early termination of the contract can be concluded between the parties.

Finally, Bruno Viana, loaned by Braga, will not be bought outright. In addition to not having established himself on the team, his call option is set at 8 million euros (R$ 48 million). Because of this, the defender will be released to define his future.

