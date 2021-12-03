Flamengo is startled by Gallardo’s request and the possible deal goes cold, reveals journalist

Since 2014 at River Plate, Marcelo Gallardo is at the end of his contract with the Argentine club and still has an undefined future for the next season

In search of a replacement for Renato Gaúcho, who was fired soon after being runner-up in Libertadores Conmebol to palm trees, Flamengo was startled by coach Marcelo Gallardo’s request, which may be coming out of the river plate. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog on “Yahoo!”, the fact cooled negotiations with the Argentinean, until then plan A of red-black.

At the end of the contract with the Millionaires, Gallardo, 45 years old, he asked for an annual salary of 5 million dollars (R$ 28.5 million in current figures) from the Rio club, tax-free. That is, monthly, Fla would pay R$2.4 million to the coach, amount that would still be taxed, reaching the BRL 3 million per month.

Another detail is that all these figures were intended solely and exclusively for Gallardo. All the rest of his technical commission, which he intends to take with him if he leaves River, would still have an additional cost to the Cariocas.

Finally, the Argentine coach, holder of 13 titles under the command of River Plate, also asked for a three-season contract. In case of dismissal, demanded to receive from Flamengo all the money for the remainder of the bond within 30 days.

Also according to Nicola, Gallardo is convinced that offers from Europe will appear and that’s why he plays a ‘hard game’ with South American clubs. Before Xavi was hired, his name was speculated on Barcelona. At the PSG, he is still seen as an option if Mauricio Pochettino leaves the club.

Regarding the future of Gallardo, who took charge of River Plate in 2014 and has already conquered practically everything that is possible with the club, including the recent title of the Argentinean Championship this season, the coach has yet to define his next path. It’s true that your contract ends on the next 31st of December.

In a recent press conference, mummy revealed that his fate will be known after the season ends and once River’s election for president is completed, next Saturday (4).

There are still three games left for the current Argentine champions this season: against the Defense and Justice, on Sunday (5), at the Monumental de Núñez, against the Athletic Tucumán, out, on December 11, and against the Colon, on the 18th. The definition as to its future should not extrapolate these dates.

According to ESPN Argentina, Gallardo reflects on his future at the moment and has another option if he leaves River: a Uruguayan team, who recently fired Oscar Tabárez.

On the reflection, Gallardo admitted, in an interview on October 25 to ESPN Argentina, right after winning the Argentine title, that the last seven years at River Plate have been exhausting, since the club does not leave room for bad campaigns and is always looking for titles.

“Seven years of wear and tear and focus on a club like this that doesn’t let up, today you won and tomorrow you have to win again,” he said.

“First I clarify that I’m ending my contract, and it’s the first time I’m in a position where my relationship is ending, I think I deserve the possibility to rethink, as it takes a lot of energy to continue with the strong bond I have with this institution” , finished.