Flamengo seeks Carvalhal, and Portuguese coach shows interest in coaching the club – Flamengo

Braga’s current coach, Carvalhal is inclined to accept a possible proposal from Flamengo

After Renato Gaúcho’s resignation, Flamengo turns on the alert to map the market and hire a replacement. In the midst of that, some names appear in the scene of Rubro-Negro. Carlos Carvalhal, for example, is the main one. The ‘dating’ between the parties can have a happy ending.

Portuguese journalist Gonçalo Lopes stated that Carvalhal is Flamengo’s first choice and even revealed that the coach is interested in taking over at Mais Querido. However, the negotiation would need the release of Braga, from Portugal, the coach’s current team.

Carlos Carvalhal is a serious candidate for Flamengo. Coach wants. In the hands of Braga. — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) December 2, 2021

It is important to highlight that Flamengo’s interest in Carvalhal is old. At the time, with the departure of Jorge Jesus, the Rio club tried to hire the coach, who hesitated to come to Brazil due to family decisions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Soon after, the coach declared on several occasions his desire to lead Rubro-Negro one day.

This season ahead of Braga, Carvalhal played 21 games: 11 wins, five draws and five defeats. In all, 44 goals were scored and 25 goals conceded. The team is currently fourth in the Portuguese Championship and second in Group F of the Europa League.