Flamengo sues STJD for controversy in Brasileirão game

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Before taking action against the Sport team, in the 35th round match, scheduled for this Friday (3), Flamengo entered the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). The attitude is due to the club classifying as abusive the stipulated price for its fans, who will be visiting the Arena de Pernambuco, soon.

For the red-black carioca fans to watch the game in the specific sector, they will have to pay R$ 200, while the Leão Pernambuco fans have half price at R$ 10.

According to information from journalist Cahê Mota, from the “ge”, Flamengo cited article 86 86 of the General Regulation of Competitions of the CBF in the request. The topic points out that the ticket price cannot be different in similar sectors. Fla still uses as an argument the values ​​practiced in the match between Brasileirão and Atlético-MG, where, on the occasion, it sold tickets for R$ 100 (full price) and R$ 50 (half price).

Also in the document, Flamengo asks that the difference be returned to those who have already purchased the ticket for the match. The Rio de Janeiro club claims to have been questioned by the red-black fans from the Northeast, who were not satisfied with the values ​​practiced.

READ TOO:

Former Grêmio advisor tells Renato Gaúcho’s ‘secret’ in his work in changing rooms with players

Flamengo takes decision before closing with new coach

Mauro Cezar surprises and appoints coach to take over Flamengo

Flemish or International? President of Fortaleza talks about the future of Vojvoda

Carvalhal at Flamengo, Palmeiras trio in Europe, medallion at Corinthians, package at Vasco: the latest in the ball market

Ronaldo remembers 7×1 and says that Galvão Bueno “can’t stop talking”

Neto surprises and nails clubs that will dominate Brazilian football

Cuca enters the ranking of technicians with the most titles in Brasileirão; list