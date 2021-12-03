Flamengo takes the Sport full of embezzlements; see the likely lineup

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

Sport x Flamengo enter the field this Friday, at 20:00 (GMT) at Arena Pernambuco, in Recife, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the commitment of soon, the team from Rio will have a series of embezzlements in front of the Pernambucans.

Flamengo lineup against Sport

Suspended for the third yellow card, Everton Ribeiro fulfills the automatic. Gabigol, with pharyngitis, did not travel with the delegation and is left out. Andreas Pereira, in turn, presented muscle pain and will also be absent.

On the left, Filipe Luís had an injury to his left calf. Willian Arão, in turn, has bone edema in his left knee. On the right, Isla showed muscle wasting and was also banned by the medical department.

In the defensive system, Léo Pereira and Diego Alves continue with pain and add to the list of problems. Andreas Pereira felt pain in the pubis, and Piris da Mota, in the anterior region of the right thigh. The quintet will undergo imaging exams. Finally, Arrascaeta follows the prevention schedule. On the other hand, David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio return.

Flamengo’s probable lineup against Sport is as follows: Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Thiago Maia, Diego, Vitinho and Michael; Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

Sport x Flamengo

Date/Time: 12/3, at 8 pm

Local: Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata (PE)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

fourth referee: Tiago Nascimento dos Santos (PE)

video arbiter: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

where to see: Premiere and realtime of THROW!

SPORT (Technician: Gustavo Florentín)

Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; José Welison, Marcão Silva, Gustavo Oliveira and Hernanes; Everton Felipe and Mikael

FLAMENGO (Technician: Mauricio Souza)

Hugo; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon (Renê); Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Diego and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

READ TOO:

Gallardo presents an offer to Flamengo and the club makes its decision; see the values

Mercado da Bola: Flamengo closes the hiring of full-back for the base

News about Gallardo, Marí, Gabigol in England and Braz abroad: the latest news from Fla today

Journalist projects date for announcement of Flamengo’s new coach

Journalist elects ideal coach for Fla after Renato Gaúcho’s departure

Gallardo at Flamengo: coach makes two demands to work in Brazil