Flávia tries to escape insane, but ends up trapped · TV News

After losing her dollars at the door of the police station, Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will live moments of tension in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. Desperate, the young woman will flee from the police and will even use a weapon to defend herself. However, she will go wrong and will end up behind bars in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the this Friday’s chapter (3) , the dancer will wake up from her hallucination with Death (A. Maia) and will hear Police Chief Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) decree her arrest — she was going to turn herself in, but was intercepted by Cora’s brothers (Valentina Bandeira) before having the oportunity.

“Flávia Santana, you are under arrest for aggravated theft. We have an open arrest warrant in your name, issued by the judge,” the police officer will say. The young woman, however, will not give in easily and will manage to take a gun from one of the police officers to defend herself. Worried, the officers will break the siege, and the girl will flee.

While trying to go far away, Flávia will come across Neném (Vladimir Brichta), who will advise her to surrender. “Fleeing will be worse,” the player will argue. Cornered, she will be arrested.

The dancer’s suffering will not end there. Inside the jail, she will share a cell with Cora, who will demand to know what happened to the stolen money.

“Your brothers even tried to pick it up, but ended up doing something stupid. The dollars went flying down the street! You lost it, Cora!”, Flávia will say. Furious, the villain will threaten her ex-partner mercilessly. “You owe me, Pink! And you’ll pay! Believe me!”, the bitch will nail.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

The story follows the saga of the four protagonists, who get a second chance from Death (A Maia) after suffering a plane crash. But one of them will definitely die in a year.

