Fluminense presents a proposal to Felipe Melo, at the end of his contract with Palmeiras | Rio de Janeiro

Felipe Melo during Palmeiras training this Sunday (21) at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco
One of the symbols of Palmeiras that has collected titles in recent years, Felipe Melo has been with the club since 2017, he even renewed his contract in 2019, but the administration Maurício Galiotte, which ends on December 15, chose not to extend the contract again and left the decision to the next president, Leila Pereira.
Leila was elected on the 20th and never hid her admiration for Felipe Melo, but said that the decision on the renewal would be supported by the technical committee. Behind the scenes, however, the trend is that the change of management does not influence a change of scenario for the steering wheel, who awaits a meeting with the board and his manager now that Libertadores has ended.
Volante is two-time champion of the Libertadores and posed with the 2020 and 2021 cups — Photo: Reproduction
Felipe Melo has already publicly expressed his desire to renew with Palmeiras, but he does not close the doors to surveys by other teams. In an interview this week with SporTV, the steering wheel admitted conversations with Internacional, which presented a two-year contract project to the veteran.