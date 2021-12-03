Former Barcelona coach considered at Flamengo, according to newspaper

Flamengo is still looking for a new coach. The initial list, of possible new technicians, which includes names such as Marcelo Gallardo, Jorge Jesus, André Villas-Boas and Carlos Carvalhal, was given another name. And weight. it’s about Ernesto Valverde, former coach of Barcelona.

The Spanish newspaper published the information of interest to the Mais Querido in Valverde sport. In publishing, the journal calls the technician’s possible fate “exotic.” Despite stating that the Rio de Janeiro club would be interested in the former Barça, the newspaper does not provide any information about the directors’ contacts or beginning of negotiations with the coach.

Valverde has been without a club since January 2020, when he was fired from Barcelona. The coach arrived in Catalonia in 2017. In two and a half years in Barcelona, ​​he won two Spanish Championships and a Copa del Rey. Liverpool 3-0 at Camp Nou. The English were champions that year and faced Flamengo at the Club World Cup.

Valverde led Barcelona for 135 games, with 97 wins, 32 draws and 15 losses.

Carlos Carvalhal gains strength at Flamengo

With Jorge Jesus away and Marcelo Gallardo away, the name of Carlos Carvalhal can be painted in Flamengo. The name of the Portuguese coach was always spoken within the club and came to be very close to Fla after the departure of Jorge Jesus. At that time, an agreement was not reached between them due to the great pandemic that Brazil was facing.

Now, with things stabilized, Carlos’ name regains strength at Flamengo. The information is from the newspaper Record, which publishes that the Portuguese coach leads the viable options that Fla is studying, at this moment, in the market.

Increasing the rumors, this Wednesday (1), the manager of Carvalhal, who is also an agent of Jorge Jesus and Bruno Viana, arrived in Rio to deal with fears with Flamengo. It remains to be seen, in fact, which they are.