Former Corinthians base coach remembers attempt to hire Vinicius Junior

One of the great names in football today came close to wearing the Corinthians shirt during the beginning of his career. It is the forward Vinicius Júnior, who was targeted by Timão while still taking his first steps in football.

Who revealed the fact was Márcio Zanardi, who led the Corinthians youth teams between 2012 and 2016. The coach told the website of the ESPN that the club alvinegro tried to hire Vinicius Junior on two occasions and remembered how it was to face the young man.

“I lost two championships to Flamengo, the semifinal of Copa Votorantim and the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil U-17, which Vinicius won alone. It was way above average in the base category. It was very difficult to get him out of Flamengo, which didn’t have the structure it has today. It was a club that delayed salaries. We tried to bring him, but it was a very difficult situation“, said the former coach of Timão.

Vinicius Junior made his entire base career in the Rio team. In 2017, he was promoted to the first team of Flamengo, where he played until part of 2018. The young man was sold to Real Madrid and played his first season taking turns between the first team and the B team of the Spanish club. Currently, he is one of the highlights of Real Madrid in the LaLiga dispute.

See more at: Corinthians Base.