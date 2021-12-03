Former Inter striker scores the first stadium goal that will be used in the 2022 World Cup: “It was very special”

The first goal at Estádio 974, which will be used at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, was scored by former Colorado striker Caio Canedo, who played for the club in 2013 and, before, was best known for his time at Botafogo. He currently plays for the UAE national team and paved the way for a 2-1 victory over Syria, this Tuesday, in the first round of the Arab Cup.

“It is very gratifying to be able to debut in the Arab Cup with a victory, a goal and an assist. I was also awarded the ace of the game and I have no words to describe my happiness. I thank God for this night and I dedicate this game to my daughter, the birthday girl of the day”, declared Caio, via the advisor, before adding:

“It was very special to be able to play in a stadium of the 2022 World Cup for the first time. Next year, the best players in the world will be here, and it motivates me to know that our team can also arrive. The competition is an excellent opportunity for us to gain even more confidence for the Asian Qualifiers”.

The Arab Cup, which involves 16 teams from the Middle East and North Africa, was created by FIFA to serve as a test event for the World Cup in Qatar. In the Qualifiers, the UAE continue in the fight for classification having six points in their bracket.

The direct spot is tricky, as Iran leads with 16, and South Korea comes second with 14, with four rounds to go. If they are the 3rd, the Emirates will play against the third in Group B in search of a spot in the world repechage, against the fifth place in South America, as Globoesporte.com remembers.