Fortaleza x Youth is worth a spot at Libertadores: see lineups, where to watch, time and guess – Play

A game that will go down in history. That’s how the duel of the strength against Youth, at 9 pm this Friday (3), at Arena Castelão, in a match that can mathematically confirm the Tricolor’s place in the Pre-Liberators and also forward the classification directly to the group stage, which can come on Sunday (5).

For that, only one result matters. Vitória makes Leão do Pici overtake Bragantino and return to 5th place. In addition, it secures the unprecedented and historic place to dispute, for the first time, the main competition on the continent. It does not depend on any other results.

And if Fluminense doesn’t beat Bahia, at 16:00 on Sunday, Fortaleza will be in the group stage.

Subtitle:

Fortaleza fans will fill Castelão Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula/SVM

Castelão will stage a real championship final. One of the most important games in the centenary history of Fortaleza and the fan will play a fundamental role.

The house is sure to be full, as more than 41 thousand fans are guaranteed and all the 50 thousand available places must be filled.

Team

Subtitle:

Lucas Crispim (center) has yet to start after returning from injury Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula/SVM

The bleachers will play a very important role, but the decision rests with the players. For the match, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have a considerable absence, as he will be without defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who is suspended for the third yellow card.

The tendency is for Matheus Jussa to be used in defense and Felipe will resume his title in midfield.

Another novelty is the presence of Lucas Crispim again in the starting lineup. The defeat to Santos marked the return of shirt 10 to the pitch after more than a month, he is 100% physically and resumes his position on the left wing.

Youth packed

Subtitle:

Youth comes into evolution with Jair Ventura Photograph:

Fernando Alves/EC Youth

Fortaleza’s opponent, Juventude comes packed and also faces the match as a decision. With the recent victory over Bragantino, the team from Rio Grande do Sul reached 43 points and jumped to 14th place. However, only the victory will be able to make Ju reach 46 points and guarantee the necessary score to mathematically ensure the permanence.

In the last eight games, Juventude won four, drawn three and lost only one, to the leader and virtual champion Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. The selection of recent matches encompasses the period under the command of coach Jair Ventura, who has made the team grow in performance and move away from the relegation zone.

However, the coach is suspended and will not be able to command the team on the edge of the lawn and the assistant coach Émerson Ávila will be in the role.

The main highlight is the center forward Ricardo Bueno, who has already scored seven goals in Serie A and leads the team’s top scorer in the competition.

DATA SHEET | SEE TIME, WHERE TO ATTEND AND LOCATION

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 36th round

Date: December 3, 2021

Time: 21 hours

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Broadcast: Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares and Diário do Nordeste Real Time

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ) and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro (RJ)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

lineups

strength

Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Titi and Matheus Jussa; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Ederson, Matheus Vargas and Lucas Crispim; David and Robson. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Youth

Douglas; Michel Macedo, Rafael Forster, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley; Ricardo Bueno and Smile. Coach: Jair Ventura (Émerson Ávila)