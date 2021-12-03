Fortnite adds Air Jordans and a Jumpman Zone

Fortnite continues to give us new clothing options from real world lines. Ski equipment from the French company Moncler and clothing from the luxury brand Balenciaga arrived earlier this year. Now, Michael Jordan’s all-time great NBA brand is coming to the ever-popular battle royale game.

According to details on the Fortnite blog, Downtown Drop LTM was not the end of that particular collaboration with Jordan. The Air Jordan XI Cool Gray sneaker is the centerpiece of a new set of cosmetics, including the Hangtime and Swish outfits, Cool Gray Back Bling and Dunk on ‘Em emote. All of these are on sale as of today, December 1st, at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.



Along with the new gear comes a new area: the Jumpman Zone. This creative mode map features a treasure hunt for the Jordans, and completing that unlocks a trio of rooms. You can visit an Air Jordan products museum, an immersive showcase for the XI Cool Grays and, of course, a basketball court. By completing enough Trickshot Challenges, you unlock alternate colors for new outfits, a spray, and a Hall of Fame with even more complicated photos. The Jumpman Zone will stop airing December 11 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT, but creative code 5519-3138-2454 will bring you back to it.

As for what comes next for Fortnite, Chapter 3 is coming soon. Forte da Guava continues to grow as the End draws near — and everything changes on December 5th. No matter what, you can expect to see many more musical collaborations in the future now that Epic Games has acquired Harmonix.

