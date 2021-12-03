Four reinforcements for 2022! Abel Ferreira analyzes and defines four orders for Leila Pereira at Palmeiras

Three-time champion of Libertadores, the Palmeiras squad went on vacation. The rerun is scheduled for January 5th at the Football Academy. But Abel Ferreira’s rest period will be shorter and he is already working to assemble the team for 2022.

According to the GOAL website, Abel asked for priority in the signings of a defender and a center forward. Names were not revealed. Yerry Mina, who defends Everton-ING, was speculated, but nothing concrete was actually accomplished.

Pedro, who defends Flamengo, was also aired. The fine, however, is the biggest impediment: 100 million euros. And with the result of the Libertadores final, friendly talks are far from happening.

+ Palmeiras holds an exhibition in honor of Tri da Libertadores; Deyverson and Raphael Veiga will attend the event

Focus on the Club World Cup

Leila Pereira wants to form a strong team to dispute the Club World Cup. The tournament will take place in the UAE between February 3rd and 12th, 2022.

Until then some issues will need to be resolved. In addition to reinforcements, Leila will have to work to renew with Abel Ferreira and Felipe Melo. Deyverson could be given another chance especially after the decisive goal in Libertadores.

Jaílson, in turn, may have made his farewell in Montevideo.

