From Mina to Pedro, Leila Pereira prepares a package of 5 reinforcements for Palmeiras

Leila Pereira, the new president of Palmeiras, takes over as the club’s representative on December 15, but she is already preparing changes in Abel Ferreira’s team, including the arrival of at least five strong reinforcements.

According to information from journalist Sandro Barboza, from Rádio Bandeirantes, Verdão works with three names to reinforce the main cast. The club should try to hire Yerry Mina again, who is at Everton, in England, Ricardo Goulart, currently free in the market, and also Rafael Navarro, who is leaving Botafogo.

“The defender Mina and the forward Navarro are negotiating with Palmeiras. Ricardo Goulart passed exams. Only do not sign if any medical problem is found”, wrote the journalist on Twitter.

Another name that is being speculated is that of center forward Pedro, from Flamengo. Former crimson-black Gerson, now at the Olympique de Marseille, in France, also entered the list of rumors. The two negotiations are seen as complicated given their situation in their current clubs.

The arrival of new players will depend a lot on the assessment of coach Abel Ferreira. In addition, the Palmeirense fans still live in “fear” with the speculation of polls from clubs abroad for the hiring of the Portuguese coach.

