From task force resets Procon debts to forgiveness of fines in Detran, see renegotiations opened in Ceará | Ceará

Cearenses have the opportunity to pay off debts and clear their name in different debt renegotiation programs that are open in the state. One of them is the effort to eliminate debts by Procon Fortaleza, which negotiates restrictions until this Friday (3).

Check out debt renegotiation opportunities that are open in Ceará below.

Clean Feirão Serasa’s name

Serasa is offering deals for the negotiation of debts at the clean-name fair, which goes online until next Monday (6). The capital received a large physical structure for face-to-face assistance, which ended on Saturday (27). Serasa offers discounts that can reach 99%.

Find out how to participate in the online fair:

Serasa app, available on Google Play and the App Store

On the website www.feiraolimpanome.com.br

By WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096

By telephone number 0800 591 1222

At more than 7,000 Post Office agencies (you need to bring an original document with a photo)

Mutirão resets Procon’s debts

The virtual task force of the Municipal Department of Protection and Defense of Consumer Rights (Procon Fortaleza) for debt negotiation ends on Friday (3). The agency concentrates the activity of 26 participating companies that offer special conditions for consumers to pay off their debts.

According to Procon Fortaleza, around 30,000 people have already come into contact with the Mutirão Zera Dívida project. The discount rates, according to the agency, have already reached 95% in banks, whose debt dropped from R$ 13,989.02 to R$ 715, in the payment of the debt in cash.

To start the renegotiation, the interested party must access the website https://proconzeradivida.fortaleza.ce.gov.br.

Forgiveness of Detran fines and fees, and refinancing of IPVA, ICMS and ITCD

People with outstanding fines in Detran Ceará or with late taxes can benefit from debt forgiveness and payment in installments. The program that brings these facilities includes the installment payment of debts of IPVA, ICMS and Causa Mortis and Donation Transmission Tax (ITCD).

Enrollments to participate in the program are made exclusively through the internet, on the website of the State Finance Department, from December 1st to December 30th. The forecast is that more than 500 thousand people will benefit in the State.

One of the requirements for taxpayers to join the program is to withdraw from lawsuits and administrative proceedings involving debts included in Refis.

The environmental violation committed until January 13, 2021 has until the end of the year to pay off the debt with a discount and payment in installments of the fine by the State Superintendence for the Environment (Semace). According to the agency, more than a thousand fines were applied for environmental infractions in 2020. The amount is 500% higher than in 2019. The fines range from R$50 to R$1 million.

According to Semace, many infractions are committed for lack of knowledge of the offenders. Among them, the most committed is the creation of native animals without proper license. Another commitment is burning both in vegetation and in garbage. Both people and companies can be penalized in case of environmental infractions.

The campaign allows a 50% discount on the monetarily corrected principal amount and 100% on default interest, as long as there is no identified degraded area; 45% on the monetarily corrected principal amount and 100% on default interest, when there is an identified degraded area and the administrator assumes a commitment to recover, prioritizing the full recovery of the impacted ecological processes and ecosystem services; 5% on the monetarily adjusted principal amount and 50% on default interest, in other cases.