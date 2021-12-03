FTC sues NVIDIA and locks out $40 billion ARM purchase

US regulator believes the acquisition would stifle competition and will try to prevent the transaction from going through

NVIDIA’s plans to acquire the British company ARM, in a transaction valued at US$40 billion, have just encountered yet another hurdle. THE FTC (English acronym for the US Federal Trade Commission) will try to prevent the purchase from taking place.

The reason, according to the agency, is that the acquisition could “smother competition in next-generation technologies”. The demonstration against the deal is not the first, just over a month ago the European Commission had opened a similar investigation to assess the negative effects of the concentration of power in the hands of NVIDIA.

The transaction between NVIDIA and ARM was announced in September 2020, but the negotiation can only be concluded after the government agencies give the guarantee for the deal to happen. In the FTC’s words, the acquisition “would give one of the world’s largest chip companies control of the computer technologies and designs on which competing companies depend to develop their own components.”

Lack of competition is seen as the biggest problem

In the report published by the FTC, the agency details that data centers and driver assistance systems are among the segments that need advanced semiconductors. Without competition, these sectors would be at the mercy of NVIDIA, as there would practically be a monopoly in the manufacture of essential components.

An administrative hearing to review the case has been scheduled for May 10, 2022. Therefore, this means that until then the deal cannot be completed. If approved, NVIDIA would still have to face legal proceedings in Europe. In practice, this means that the process could drag on for at least another year.



In a statement, NVIDIA did not seem to be bothered by the FTC’s position and stated that it will provide all the necessary clarifications for the deal to proceed.

“As we move to the next step of the process with the FTC, we will continue to work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry and promote competition. NVIDIA will invest in ARM R&D, accelerate its roadmaps and expand its offerings in ways that increase competition, create more opportunities for all ARM licensees, and expand its ecosystem. NVIDIA is committed to preserving ARM’s open licensing model and ensuring its IP is available to all interested licensees, current and future.”

Source: Engadget