G2 beats Liquid and advances to the upper final of group A at IEM Winter 2021 | DRAFT5

FRENCH VICTORY!! G2 beat Team Liquid this Thursday (2) with a two-map victory to zero. The triumph makes the French advance to the upper final and face Vitality next Saturday (4), earning a place in the playoffs. The cavalry, in turn, will face Astralis this Friday (3). Photo: Luc Bouchon/PGL

BALANCED VERTIGO Liquid was the one who started the best in the match, as they won the pistol and quickly opened up a three-point lead. However, the G2 fitted its defense when it re-established the economy and tied the confrontation, turning around right away. The Americans put their heads together, but ended up losing 8v7 in the first half. The French team started overwhelmingly in the second stage. After beating the pistol, they scored four more times, giving hints that the match would be won quickly. However, the cavalry put their heads in the right place and scored five goals in a row, something that was not enough, as the G2 closed the first map at 16 x 13.

TURN IN DUST 2 Liquid started better, scoring twice, but soon saw G2 dominate and score five straight goals. Even so, the American team imposed itself on the enemy’s choice map and showed who was in charge, closing the first stage in 6 x 9. In the second half, the French showed why they chose the map and, despite conceding three consecutive goals, they won and scored eight times in a row. The victory was just a matter of time and it arrived with beautiful defenses made by the G2, which closed the confrontation in 16 x 14.