Galaxy A13 5G will ship without charger and headset

Samsung this week announced the Galaxy A13 5G, its new entry-level phone to support next-generation networks, but with it came an unpleasant revelation to many users: the affordable model won’t include a charger and headset in its box.

Note highlights that “charger and headphones are sold separately” (Image: Playback/Samsung)

On its press-released announcement page, Samsung notes in a footnote that the “charger and headphones are sold separately” from the device.

Despite having removed accessories from the box, the model arrives in the United States costing more. The Galaxy A12 was launched with prices starting at US$179 (about R$1 thousand). The Galaxy A13 5G, its successor, will cost US$ 249 (about R$ 1,400).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Fashion comes to entry-level cell phones

Galaxy A13 5G is a basic cell phone in name, specifications and accessories (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Last year Apple introduced the new models of the iPhone 12 line without a vital accessory: the charger and the headset. The company claims that this decision is to reduce the emission of polluting gases and shape a “greener” future.

Days after the controversial announcement, major competitors such as Xiaomi and Samsung scoffed at Apple, and they both contradicted themselves months later with the release of their cellphones without charger and without a headset in the box.

In January of this year we already reported that Samsung intended to remove the charger from the cases of more cell phones. And he did.

After mocking Apple, Samsung launches Galaxy S21 without charger and expands fashion (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Now the fashion spreads and affects not only users who are looking for a complete experience (with an incomplete box), but also those who want a simple cell phone with essential accessories (which no longer come with the device).

Whether the user wants it or not, it seems that such a trend is inevitable and soon we should see more and more releases with smaller cases and accessories sold separately, and not just coming from Samsung.

Source: Samsung