Game of Thrones: canceled prequel series cost HBO $30 million

long before House of the Dragon, the next spin-off series of game of Thrones, earn a premiere date on HBO, the long night was approved by the broadcaster. Set some 10,000 years before the events of the original production, the pilot produced episode cost, according to what was recently released, something around US$ 30 million (BRL 170 million) to the channel.

Even with the high investment, the project was canceled and, later, shelved in the channel. According to information obtained by the international press, screenwriter Jane Goldman was the person responsible for the series, including supervision by George RR Martin, author of The Chronicles of ice and Fire.

The infamous White Walkers would have a lot of prominence, considering that the production would focus on an event discussed widely by the characters over the past few seasons. Actress Naomi Watts was hired to play the lead, while the cast was completed with guest appearances from Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Georgie Henley and Naomie Ackie.

(HBO/Reproduction)Source: HBO

Why did HBO cancel the Game of Thrones spin-off series?

book launch Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, by James Andrew Miller, provided invaluable details for fans of serials and television in general. The information with the amount invested by HBO for the production of the pilot episode of the long night was exposed in its pages, considering that game of Thrones is considered a phenomenon by the broadcaster.

The decision was taken, above all, from the opinion of Bob Greenblatt, former president of WarnerMedia, owner of the channel and, consequently, owner of the series. In the work, James Andrew Miller explains how the conversation between the executive and Casey Bloys, director of content at HBO, would have occurred.

According to the author, Greenblatt had seen the rough cuts of the episode and evaluated the conception of the narrative which, according to him, mischaracterized what the public already knew about Westeros. “It just doesn’t work and I don’t think it delivers on the promise of the original series either,” he reportedly told Bloys that he never disagreed with that position.

Despite the high budget, it appears that HBO is not keen to share more details about the long night with your audience.

