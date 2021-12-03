Games that will hit the Game Pass in December

THE Xbox announced, this Wednesday (01), the games that will reach the Game Pass now in december, including games like among Us, stardew valley and Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

In addition, several other games will be available as well, including one of the most awaited releases by players: Halo infinite, which comes to subscription service on December 8th.

Check out the releases that will arrive for Game Pass in December below:

anvil | December 2nd (Console and PC)

archval | December 2nd (Console, Cloud and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 | December 2nd (Console and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator | December 2 (Console, Cloud and PC)

rubber bandits | December 2 (Console, Cloud and PC)

Stardew Valley | December 2nd (Console, Cloud and PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector | December 2 (Console, Cloud and PC)

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator | December 7th (Console, Cloud and PC)

Infinite Halo | December 8th (Console, Cloud and PC)

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 | December 9th (Console, Cloud and PC)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite | December 14th (Console, Cloud and PC)

Among Us | December 14th (Console)

