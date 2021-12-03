Gasoline prices should decrease in the coming days, given the drop in the value of oil, predicts Ativa

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on Gasoline prices should decrease in the coming days, given the drop in the value of oil, predicts Ativa 0 Views

Petrobras Fuels Gasoline Ethanol
Ativa Investimentos believes in a reduction in the value of gasoline in the coming days (Image: REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo)

This Thursday (2), the Activate Investments updated the price lag estimate of the Gasoline domestic to international, pointing to a potential low of 5% in the Brazilian price.

The broker believes that it is possible that the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) promote a reduction in fuel prices in the coming days.

“The bearish potential is the result of the drop in the price of a barrel of Petroleum international, being traded close to US$ 70 dollars this Thursday. In general, the market and commodities reacted to the uncertainty brought by Ômicron with the fear of new restrictions and a drop in demand”, explains Guilherme Sousa, economist at Ativa.

On the other hand, the chief economist at the brokerage firm, Étore Sanchez, recalls that the exchange rate is at R$ 5.68 per dollar, pulled by fiscal debacle in the domestic sphere. “If [o câmbio] at least if it remained stable in recent days, the potential for reduction would be even greater”, he adds.

The economist also highlights the OPEC+ meeting that takes place today and will decide the collective production of fuel. Sanchez says that, despite the uncertainty regarding the action of the cartel and Ômicron, what has more weight in the decision is the intention of the nations to use the strategic reserve.

“With finite resources from nations, including the US, the dominant strategy is to accelerate this process. In other words, the unfolding of the meeting could bring a downward bias to the price of a barrel of oil”, says Sanchez.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazil’s GDP should be between stagnation and recession in 2022 – 12/02/2021 – Market

After a 0.1% drop in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the third quarter of 2021, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved