Gasoline prices should decrease in the coming days, given the drop in the value of oil, predicts Ativa

This Thursday (2), the Activate Investments updated the price lag estimate of the Gasoline domestic to international, pointing to a potential low of 5% in the Brazilian price.

The broker believes that it is possible that the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) promote a reduction in fuel prices in the coming days.

“The bearish potential is the result of the drop in the price of a barrel of Petroleum international, being traded close to US$ 70 dollars this Thursday. In general, the market and commodities reacted to the uncertainty brought by Ômicron with the fear of new restrictions and a drop in demand”, explains Guilherme Sousa, economist at Ativa.

On the other hand, the chief economist at the brokerage firm, Étore Sanchez, recalls that the exchange rate is at R$ 5.68 per dollar, pulled by fiscal debacle in the domestic sphere. “If [o câmbio] at least if it remained stable in recent days, the potential for reduction would be even greater”, he adds.

The economist also highlights the OPEC+ meeting that takes place today and will decide the collective production of fuel. Sanchez says that, despite the uncertainty regarding the action of the cartel and Ômicron, what has more weight in the decision is the intention of the nations to use the strategic reserve.

“With finite resources from nations, including the US, the dominant strategy is to accelerate this process. In other words, the unfolding of the meeting could bring a downward bias to the price of a barrel of oil”, says Sanchez.