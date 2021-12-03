Gave the change! OPPO surpasses Apple in Latin American cell phone market; iPhone grows in China

Update (12/02/2021) by LL

Counterpoint Research has just unveiled a new report that shows that Apple has lost ground in the Latin American cellphone market, being surpassed by OPPO in total sales. The global smartphone market sold 342 million units in the third quarter of 2021. Apple accounted for 48 million, an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year, a move strongly driven by the launch of the iPhone 13 series . However, although it gained space in the Chinese smartphone market during the month of October, Apple is not even among the five brands that most sold smartphones in the Latin American continent during the third quarter of this year.





The most popular manufacturer in Latin America remains Samsung. When comparing the second and third quarter of 2021, the South Korean brand registered only a small decrease from 37% to 36% in smartphone market share. In second place is Motorola, which grew from 22% to 23% in the same period. Next comes Xiaomi, which appears in third place, with 10% of smartphone sales on the continent. As expected, the most important market for Apple is North America, where the company has full dominance with 48% of smartphones sold in the period registered. In Europe, even with a decrease of one percentage point (from 21% to 20%) in the share of sales between the second and third quarter, Apple gained a position and reached the second place, only behind Samsung.





The cause of this performance of Apple in the old continent is the sudden fall of Xiaomi, which was strongly affected by the crisis of components, left the leadership for third place (reduction from 27% to 19%). The Chinese brand also lost ground in Asia, where the first place was guaranteed by vivo. Globally, Samsung follows the lead with 20% of sales. Apple ranks second with 14%, followed by Xiaomi (13%), vivo and OPPO (10%). Realme, which conquered 5% of the market, gained prominence for selling more than 16.2 million units, a record registered in the middle of the semiconductor crisis. What did you think of the results of the mobile market for the third quarter of 2021? Tell us in the comments!

Original text (11/27/2021) Apple grows in Chinese smartphone market surpassing vivo and OPPO

In both the European 5G smartphone market and globally, Xiaomi has surpassed Apple in sales. However, during the month of October, Apple iPhones proved very popular around the world — even in China, the territory of popular OPPO manufacturers, vivo and Huawei. While Honor has outstripped not only Xiaomi but Apple in the Chinese cellphone market in the middle of this year, a new report from Counterpoint Research has just revealed that, at least during the month of October, Apple has grown in China.