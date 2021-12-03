GDP retreats and Brazil enters into technical recession; understand what it means

posted on 12/3/2021 06:00

The Brazilian economy stopped. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 0.1% in the third quarter, according to data released yesterday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), after falling 0.4% in the previous three months. With that, the country entered a scenario of technical recession — when there are two consecutive quarters of negative GDP. The data for the second quarter was down 0.1%, but was revised by IBGE.

The result of the Brazilian GDP was one of the worst in the world and the most recent projections indicate that the country should not grow, this year, above 5%, as foreseen by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. A new wave of revisions to analysts’ estimates is underway, and some are below 4.5%, which indicates a variation close to zero, at best in the fourth quarter. “Several factors contribute to this negative review. The internal and external macroeconomic disruptions and uncertainty about the new omicron variant of the new coronavirus stand out,” said Arnaldo Lima, director of Public Strategies at the Mongeral Aegon Group.

Itaú Unibanco forecasts an increase of 0.1% in GDP for the last quarter, but the impact of the new variant is not in this base scenario, according to Luka Barbosa, senior economist at the financial institution. According to him, a fall in GDP in the fourth quarter cannot be ruled out, despite advances in vaccination. “It’s a negative risk compared to our scenario. This virus is very difficult to predict,” he said. For 2022, the bank projects a 0.5% drop in GDP, mainly “due to the impact of high interest rates on credit-sensitive sectors, such as commerce and industry”.

Commenting on the IBGE numbers, minister Paulo Guedes downplayed the technical recession and stated once again that the economy is taking off. “The revenue is very strong, which shows that Brazil is taking off again,” he said yesterday, at an airport sector event. He also criticized the pessimistic projections and said that it is “bull talk” to say that there is fiscal lack of control.

According to IBGE data, it is not possible to see a take-off of the GDP, but rather an uneven recovery process. The 1.1% rise in services, which has a weight of 70% in GDP, for example, was not enough to offset the 8% drop in agricultural production and the lack of industrial growth in the quarter. In addition, since the second quarter, GDP has remained below the level of the last three months of 2019, and economic activity is still at a level 3.9% lower than the historic peak reached in early 2014.

“While the information technology services segment is already above the pre-pandemic level, the services provided to families, who depend on face-to-face assistance, are still 16% below the level before the crisis”, compared economist Alessandra Ribeiro, of Trends Consulting. She stated that the GDP had a “mediocre” performance, and does not see a favorable economic scenario for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the election year, even with the approval of the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400. “The benefit should not help the increase Bolsonaro’s popularity, because all the economic elements that weigh on the government’s assessment will have a negative result,” he summed up.

Risk of stagflation

Analysts recognize that GDP is walking sideways, but do not agree on a possible scenario of stagflation — the worst of all worlds, because GDP is not growing, unemployment is high and inflation is too. Fernando Honorato, director of the Department of Research and Economic Studies at Bradesco, said that the picture is worrying, but he ruled out stagflation, due to expectations of a decline in inflation in 2022. “The result of the GDP does not have to be celebrated. The economy has entered. in technical recession, but there is still growth in household consumption and in the service sector, which had a lukewarm performance,” he said.

Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, in turn, assessed that the scenario is already one of stagflation and could extend until 2022. “With the revision of the GDP drop in the second quarter from 0.1% to 0.4 %, the perception is of a slight recession or, more precisely, of a stagnant economy. But when we consider that inflation should reach 10% by the end of the year, we can say that the country is going through a clear process of stagflation”, he stressed . He reduced his estimate for fourth quarter GDP from 0.2% to 0.1% and kept his forecast of zero growth next year.

In the assessment of Rodrigo Nishida, an economist at LCA Consultores, the most relevant fact is the lack of growth. “There is a loss of breath in the GDP, which is walking sideways, despite the growth in services and the advance of vaccination”, he stated. Economist Silvia Matos, coordinator of the Brazilian Economics Institute Macro Bulletin of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre), recalled that, despite the economic team trying to use the investment rate in relation to GDP as a positive factor, the evolution of this indicator it has been negative for two quarters and the trend is for it to continue falling due to the rise in interest rates.

Despite forecasting a 0.7% growth in 2022, Silvia Matos estimates a 0.3% drop in the cyclical GDP — which represents around 70% of activities related to the monetary policy cycle. “Excluding these segments, only 30% of activities should grow next year. Soon, we will have a false positive, if it occurs,” he explained.

Brazil is left behind

The 0.1% drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter left Brazil among the countries with the worst economic performance in the world, according to data from Austin Rating. Brazil ranked 26th in a ranking of 33 nations, led by Saudi Arabia, which registered a 5.8% increase in the July-September period compared to the previous three months. Colombia and Chile followed, with growth of 5.7% and 4.9%, respectively.

The performance of the Brazilian GDP was below the general average, of 1.6%, and the average of the BRICS countries, a group of emerging countries comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, of 0.4%. In the listing of the risk rating agency, the last two placed, India and Russia, did not inform the data in the margin — only the year-on-year, of 8.4% and 4.3%, respectively. As the rates of these countries were much better than those of Brazil, 4% compared to the same quarter of 2020, the country should have been in the 28th ranking, in other words, nothing to celebrate.

“What we noticed is that, every quarter, there are changes in the position between the leaders and the last placed, but Brazil is always in the last place or in the middle of the table downwards. This makes a lot of sense when we look at the country’s average growth in the last decade, which is very small,” said Austin Rating’s chief economist, Alex Agostini. He recalled that, between 2011 and 2020, the average growth rate of the Brazilian GDP was 0.7%. “A country that grows little will always be at the bottom of the table. And the worst thing is that this is due more to domestic problems,” he lamented.

household problems

Agostini noted that the covid-19 pandemic impacted global GDP, but Brazil is being affected all the time. “It seems that the country always has a domestic crisis to face, in addition to other factors that push GDP down, such as the fiscal disarray, which has been dragging on for a long time,” he pointed out.

Public accounts have been in the red since 2014 and, according to the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) estimates, considering the pessimistic scenario that is currently the most likely, there will be no primary surplus until 2030, at least.

Among the Latin American countries listed in the ranking, only Mexico performed worse than Brazil, recording a 0.2% drop in GDP from July to September this year.

The Austin survey also shows that, in 2021, Brazil’s GDP, in value, should be in 13th place in the global ranking, considering the 15 largest economies on the planet.