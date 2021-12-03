George Clooney says he denied BRL 198 million to make a commercial

George Clooney turned down $35 million (about R$198 million) for a day’s work on an airline advertisement.

In an interview with The Guardian, without revealing the name of the company, the actor said that he analyzed the proposal alongside his wife, Amal, and found it better to refuse the million dollar sum due to other actions of the brand.

I was offered $35 million for a day’s work on an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal [Clooney, a advogada de direitos humanos com quem se casou em 2014] about that and we decided it’s not worth it. Was [associado a] a country that, although an ally, is sometimes questionable, so I thought, ‘Well, if you take a moment’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’ he said

“You know what? I think I have enough money now,” Clooney added.

life away from the spotlight

During the quarantine caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, George Clooney and his wife were solely responsible for raising their children, the twins Alexander and Ella.

Still in the interview with the British portal, the actor insisted on denying that the family has an army of nannies to take care of the children.

We don’t do that because it’s very important for Amal [estar envolvida]. We have a babysitter four days a week and the rest of the time it’s just us. And during the blockade it was just us – for a whole year! I felt like my mother in 1964, washing dishes and six loads of laundry a day. joked

George Clooney and Amal have been together since 2014.