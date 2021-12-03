German who created his own anti-Covid vaccine is investigated by police – News

Winfried Stoecker, a 74-year-old German billionaire who developed his own vaccine against Covid-19, stated that he is giving up on applying the immunizing agent called LubecaVax.

Authorities are investigating Stoecker after allegations that he had given the alleged vaccine to more than 100 people at Lubeck airport in northern Germany on Saturday (27).

According to the British tabloid The Daily Mirror, the German is a scientist and businessman who used to teach at a university in the province of Wuhan, China, where it is suspected that the first cases of Covid have appeared in the world. He then started producing and distributing his own vaccine, but has now backed off and says he wants to cease activities.

“I don’t want to induce anyone to postpone the vaccination that is currently required and for that reason I will cease my activities until the end of this emergency situation in Germany,” Stoecker said.

In view of the catastrophic developments linked to the pandemic in Europe and the emergence of the Ômicron variant, he has now changed his mind and believes that the administration of vaccines offered by health authorities is ideal.

The businessman said that, although the vaccine has not been approved, which makes it illegal, the immunizing agent has been applied to around 20,000 people so far, with 2,000 under constant observation. No side effects would have been noted.

Three other men, who did not have their identity revealed, are also being investigated by the Public Ministry of Lubeck because of the vaccination event held at the airport.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Pablo Marques