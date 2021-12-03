Germans arrested trying to smuggle spiders, cockroaches and scorpions from Colombia to Europe; see pictures

BOGOTÁ — Two Germans were arrested on Thursday as they tried to smuggle 307 animals – including spiders, cockroaches and scorpions – from Colombia to Europe. The pair were detained at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá.

In all, the Germans had 232 spiders, one scorpion with seven chicks, nine spider eggs and 67 cockroaches. The animals were stored in small plastic containers.





The Colombian Ministry of Environment reported that the Germans transported the containers in their suitcases. Suspects argued that they were taking the animals for academic purposes.

According to investigations, the arthropods had been extracted in the municipality of San Luis de Gaceno, Boyacá.

The Colombian authorities informed that all the foreigners’ conduct, from the collection of the animals to the transport, was carried out without authorization or environmental license. The government also said the Germans will be prosecuted.

After the arrest, the animals were transferred to the Flora and Wild Fauna Care and Assessment Center in Bogotá. The animals will undergo biological assessments to see if there is any degree of risk or threat. After this process, the environmental agency will define how it will return the animals to nature.

This is the second case in less than three months in which authorities have seized wild specimens that were about to be illegally exported from Bogotá. In September of this year, 3,493 shark fins and 117 kilos of fish swim bladders were seized, which were packed in 10 boxes and to be shipped in a package to Hong Kong.