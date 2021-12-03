Germany imposes lockdown for non-vaccinated against Covid-19

A decree valid as of this Thursday was introduced after a conversation between Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz and leaders of communes in the European country

John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS Germany announced restrictions for non-vaccinated from this Thursday



Given the growing number of cases of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 in Europe, the Germany decreed this Thursday, 2, the imposition of new restrictions for people who have not yet been vaccinated in the country. The announcement was made after a conversation between the future chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the current commander of the country, Angela Merkel, with local party leaders. The new measures will make the entry of unvaccinated people only allowed in pharmacies and supermarkets. Anyone who has not taken at least one dose of the immunizing agent will be banned from shopping malls, restaurants, museums and cinemas. The country also agreed to make more Covid-19 tests available to try to identify the contamination of the unvaccinated. Merkel and Scholz also supported proposals that make vaccination in the country mandatory. If sent for voting, the measure can be approved in February. Germany has one of the lowest immunization rates in Europe, with 69% of the population fully vaccinated even with free dose distribution. The European country fears the fourth wave of the disease in the country and sees the number of hospitalizations rising. From the beginning of the pandemic until now, the country has 102,000 deaths and more than six million confirmed cases of the disease.