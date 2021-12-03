Germany to ban unvaccinated in stores and bars

Angela Merkel

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Mandatory vaccination may be imposed in the country from February 2022, after debate in the German Parliament, announced Angela Merkel

Germany announced on Thursday (2/12) severe new restrictions for people not vaccinated against covid-19.

Chancellor (Premier) Angela Merkel informed that the unvaccinated will be banned from accessing various public spaces, including non-essential retail and events.

The exception is people who have recently recovered from covid-19.

“Culture and leisure across the country will only be open to those who have taken the vaccine or recovered,” says Merkel.

