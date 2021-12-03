Germany to ban unvaccinated in stores and bars

December 2nd 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Mandatory vaccination may be imposed in the country from February 2022, after debate in the German Parliament, announced Angela Merkel

Germany announced on Thursday (2/12) severe new restrictions for people not vaccinated against covid-19.

Chancellor (Premier) Angela Merkel informed that the unvaccinated will be banned from accessing various public spaces, including non-essential retail and events.

The exception is people who have recently recovered from covid-19.

“Culture and leisure across the country will only be open to those who have taken the vaccine or recovered,” says Merkel.

“We understand that the situation is very serious and we want to take additional measures to those already in place,” added the German leader.

Also according to Merkel, mandatory vaccination may be imposed in the country from February 2022, after debate in the German Parliament.

According to the chancellor, the measures announced on Thursday are an “act of national solidarity”, with the aim of lowering the rate of infections and reducing pressure on the health system.

“The number of cases has stabilized, but at an excessively high level,” Merkel said.

This Thursday, Germany registered 73 thousand new cases of covid-19 (almost seven times more than the official number in Brazil last Wednesday, 11,400 cases) and 388 deaths.

Just under 70% of the German population is fully vaccinated against covid — less than many other European countries, including France and the UK.

Germany is also restricting the number of people who can meet indoors and closing nightclubs in high-case regions.

Merkel announced the new measures alongside her successor Olaf Scholz, who is expected to formally take over as chancellor next week.

Scholz says Germany is in a “very, very difficult situation” and that encouraging unvaccinated people to get the immunizer is crucial to stopping the new wave of infections.