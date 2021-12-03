Gigante Atacadista, a new operation by the same Condor Group, opens this Friday in Curitiba

With the proposal of offering low prices and a complete mix aimed at individual consumers, merchants and processors, the Zonta Group inaugurates the first unit of Gigante Atacadista, this Friday (03), at 7 am, at Av. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2,297 , in Curitiba.

The entire project was designed with the objective of having low operating costs, increasing efficiency and enabling the offer of low wholesale and retail prices. The store received an investment of R$ 75 million and generated more than 350 jobs, 215 of which were direct. The space has a built-up area of ​​12,200 m², with 7 thousand m² of sales area.

According to the group’s president, Pedro Joanir Zonta, the Wholesaler Giant was created after surveys show the consumer’s desire for the group’s presence in this market niche. “To inaugurate the first Gigante unit, we chose a strategic location that connects various points in the city and which also serves as access to the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba and the interior of the state. Our expansion plan foresees, in the short term, the implementation of other stores with the same profile in different regions”, he says.

Mix

Gigante has a mix of 12 thousand food and non-food items with unitary packages, for those who want to buy in small volumes, and institutional, which enable purchases in larger volumes and even better prices.

In addition, it has the entire line of perishables with a bakery that offers hot bread around the clock, fresh produce and a butcher shop with a wide variety of ready-to-eat cuts.

The customer can also take advantage of the local support stores: a restaurant, a cell phone store and a clothing store.

In order to provide quick service, Gigante Atacadista has 27 checkouts and a parking lot with capacity for 3,000 daily rotating spaces.

Already thinking about facilitating business for businessmen who work with volume, the store will have a telesales service. Just call 0800 641 7788 and make the purchase with the specialists and schedule the withdrawal.

Gigante Atacadista accepts payment by debit and credit cards. Tires, batteries and air conditioning can be split up to 10 times. The other bazaar products are paid in up to four installments, always with a minimum installment of R$ 20.00.

Sustainability

With sustainability in mind, the store uses CO2 in the frozen food sector, a 100% natural refrigerant gas that does not harm nature and does not cause the greenhouse effect. In the refrigerated sector, Glycool is used, which is harmless to the ozone layer and reduces pollutant gases by up to 90%.

To optimize energy consumption, LED lamps were installed in 100% of the development and a dimmable lighting system, which adjusts the luminous intensity according to natural light, in addition to the traditional Prismatic Domus on the roof, which allow the entry of external light in the environment and filter ultraviolet rays by up to 98%.

Another point that preserves natural resources is the installation of a rainwater collection system to be used for irrigation of gardens, cleaning floors and flushing toilets.

The store also has a containment basin to delay the accumulation of rainwater in the street.

Service

Gigante Atacadista is located at Av. Juscelino Kubitscheck, 2297, Cidade Industrial, Curitiba-PR, and its opening hours are from Monday to Saturday and holidays from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm and on Sundays from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.

About Zonta Group

Zonta Group is the conglomerate of companies operating in retail with the operations of Condor Super Center, in the real estate sector, in gas stations, logistics, credit management, meat and cold meat processing and in the advertising sector. There are more than 14 thousand employees in Paraná and Santa Catarina, guaranteeing service to more than 4 million customers per month.