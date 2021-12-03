Gigante Atacadista, Grupo Zonta’s wholesaler, opens its first store

Known by the Condor supermarket chain, Grupo Zonta has surrendered to the wave of wholesalers and is going to open its first store in the segment. Under the brand name Gigante Atacadista, the unit will be inaugurated in the Industrial City of Curitiba (Av. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2297), in the capital, this Friday (03), at 7:00 am.

The store, which has a constructed area of ​​12,200 m² – with 7,000 m² of sales area – and will sell a mix of around 12,000 items, received an investment of R$ 75 million and generated a total of 350 jobs – 215 of them direct.

Following the logic of the segment, the space was designed to have low operating costs and high efficiency. In this way, it makes it possible to offer lower prices in both wholesale and retail.

According to the superintendent of the Zonta Group, Wanclei Said, the group had already been studying the entry into the segment for some years, but ended up postponing the plans due to the pandemic.

However, the health crisis itself, which triggered an economic crisis, made the segment grow more robustly than supermarkets. In 2020 alone, the growth was 26.7% while supermarkets grew around 13%. The data are from NielsenIQ consultancy, which analyzed the segments by order of the Brazilian Association of Self-Service Wholesalers (Abaas).

“In 2021, we foresee that the situation will effectively improve and we decided to make this entry into the segment, which is one that has been growing a lot in Brazil. And, as I manage to open a cash-and-carry store at a lower cost than a supermarket, I can provide consumers with lower prices,” says Said.

Strategic location and expansion

The first Gigante Atacadista store was set up in a location considered strategic by the group. That’s because the location connects to various points in the city while also providing access to the metropolitan region of Curitiba and the interior of the state.

In addition to this, another eight stores are planned for next year, two of which are already under construction, one in the Pinheirinho district and the other in Colombo, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba. According to Said, the group has already acquired a total of 12 plots of land for future Gigante Atacadista units.