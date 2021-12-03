Globo argues with Fátima Bernardes about holiday at the end of the year | Lo Bianco





Recording was stopped after discussion between Fátima and direction about vacation in December

A complex discussion took place this Thursday afternoon (2) during a recording of the program “Encontro com Fátima”, scheduled to air only on December 23rd. The discussion between Globo’s directors and the presenter would have lost control, and for that reason the works had to be stopped for a while. An executive at the top of Globo needed to be called to a meeting, which would have taken place behind closed doors with the presenter. The whole clash would have been caused around another vacation period that the presenter would have requested – and that she would not be willing to give up – even after being down for a month to undergo shoulder surgery.

This Thursday afternoon (2), Fátima Bernardes was recording the program that will be aired on December 23, when she was informed that the station had her live presence on the program until December 22nd. Even though she was away for a month due to shoulder surgery, Fátima had scheduled a vacation for the end of the year. However, the channel said that the rest period requested by Fátima would encompass the week of the 23rd until the end of the New Year. Globo’s planning was to record the program on the 23rd on Thursday (2), and on Friday (3) the program to be aired on December 24th. Thus, the plans would still be to keep Fátima Bernardes on live air until the 22nd.

The channel had also made a plan so that the entire ‘Encontro’ team would not work in the period between Christmas and New Year. For this, it was stipulated that in the following week, from December 6th to the 10th – after the end of the live program – the presenter would record the programs on the 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st in the afternoon. But spirits were heated when Fátima announced that she would need to leave as soon as December 6th.

Globo reportedly informed the presenter that her insistence on going on vacation again from the 6th onwards would generate a consequence, which could even be her disconnection from the program when she returned from her new rest. Furthermore, their presence in the week from the 6th to the 10th would be irrevocable according to the broadcaster. That’s because after the week’s live programs, she would still have to do the recorded ones in the afternoon to be shown in the last week of the month, since the entire team had already been told that they could take a break at the end of the year. And here comes the surprise: Fátima would have said that she would need to be replaced even from the 6th, as she would have several appointments already organized during that period.

According to sources in the column who were witnessing the whole situation, the presenter would have asked Globo in the middle of this recording to be replaced from the 6th to the 22nd. On the 23rd and 24th, the program would show two editions that she would leave recorded, one in this Thursday (2) and another on Friday (3), to later be replaced until the New Year, from the 27th to the 31st. All this discussion took place even this afternoon (2) during the recording that will be shown on the 23rd The countryman Felipe Araújo was one of the participants.

The channel would have explained once again to Fátima that it would need to count on her work in the week of December 6th to 10th, precisely to keep the whole team off during the recess period. Fatima allegedly contested Globo’s position claiming that they could keep the recordings of the 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st during the next week with the replacements of the live program, who could also record the programs for that week of the end of the year.

Globo once again explained that it would not be possible, because every time it is replaced live, the audience already loses points significantly. And that if the show was shown at the end of the year with substitutes, and was still taped, the ratings would plummet even further. So it was explained to the presenter that, if she was replaced, all programs would be made live by the replacements and the rest of the entire team during recess would be suspended.

Even in the face of all the above scenarios, Fátima would have remained adamant in relation to the station’s planning. Thus, to contain any frustrated planning, Globo’s management would have called one of the top executives, who had requested at that time the stoppage of the program that will be shown on the 23rd to hold, at that time, a meeting with the presenter . The employees were temporarily dismissed from the studio and Fátima was reportedly taken to a room, where she would have remained behind closed doors for about two hours with the Globo summit.

After the end of the meeting, the presenter returned normally to the recording that will be shown on the 23rd. However, behind the scenes, it is said that Globo’s summit does not intend to stay with Fátima Bernardes after the vacation period at the end of the year. Her behavior would have displeased the staff itself, as well as the entire direction and executive body of the network. Behind the scenes, it is said that Globo has been facilitating and making exceptions to make the presenter satisfied in all the breaks she requests, but that she would not be, in return, thinking about the company when the network needs her most. By the end of this article, the column had not yet received information on what was agreed during the meeting between the presenter and Globo’s top management.