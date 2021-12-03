Globo sells transmission towers to IHS

According to information released this Wednesday (1st), Grupo Globo sold 17 transmission towers in several cities across the country to Nigerian company IHS. The objective is to raise more money for investment in new productions, in addition to cutting operating costs.

The agreement has already been approved by Cade (Economic Defense Administration Council). The board approved the drug-free transaction, arguing that IHS has only 20% of the tower market in Brazil.

According to columnist Gabriel Vaquer, from Notícias da TV website, the agreement between Globo and IHS will start to take effect in January 2022. However, even though the towers are sold, the audience leader will continue to use them, where its transmitters are are installed.

Thus, what changes is that the towers will no longer be exclusive to Grupo Globo, as the Nigerian company will be responsible for the entire infrastructure of the technology park, and may even transfer the structure to other broadcasters.

READ TOO:

–> Globo will shut down its international channel in Europe

–> HBO Max will include Globo soap operas and series in Latin America and the Caribbean

–> Again? Vivo offers discounts on Globoplay, Starzplay and Paramount+ subscriptions

The Brazilian company’s digital signal will continue to be transmitted through the towers, but infrastructure expenses will be reduced by millions of reais, which was used to maintain the structures. In addition to the sale of the towers, Globo sold 16 properties where the antennas are installed, which were purchased by the company San Gimignano.

According to a document of the process at Cade, the company sold the transmission towers to solve two problems at once, the biggest of which involves operating costs, which is currently the main reason for attention at Globo.

The company hopes to reduce operating expenses by up to 25%. In the document, she stated that “it is an asset divestment opportunity, providing cost reduction with an activity secondary to the main business“.

The sale value was not disclosed, but market sources, according to the website BNews, transactions like these are not carried out for less than R$ 200 million.