Globo’s new logo has elements of ‘bisexual lighting’

Would it be a subliminal message or, as the warning at the end of fiction productions says, “mere coincidence”? Globo’s new visual identity, launched in the ‘Jornal Nacional’ on Wednesday (1), follows the well-known ‘bisexual lighting’ concept, in other words, ‘bisexual lighting’.







Explosion of colors in the logo refers to diversity, explained an article on ‘JN’ Photo: Reproduction

The term designates the simultaneous use of magenta, purple and blue colors, especially with a neon effect, to mark bisexual characters or create an atmosphere of sexual diversity. These tones of the bi flag, created in 1998 – and others present in the gay and transsexual flags – are part of the new logo of the Rio station.

Over the past two decades, ‘bisexual lighting’ has been applied in dozens of movies and series, especially in scenes with a strong sexual context. From ‘Closer: Too Close’ to ‘Atomic’, from ‘Driver’ to Academy Award-winning ‘Moonlight’, from ‘John Wick 2’ to ‘Birds of Prey’, from ‘Logan’ to ‘Loki’.

The combination of tones also appears in countless clips by progressive artists such as Beyoncé (‘Blow’), Drake (‘Hotline Bling’), Janelle Monáe (‘Make me Feel’), Demi Lovato (‘Cool for the Summer’) and Stromae (‘Tous Les Mêmes’). It is seen in bars, clubs and concerts aimed at the LGBTQIA+ community.

This concept of freedom is present in the ‘JN’ story. Reporter Hélter Duarte said that the change in the look of the station’s face is intended to make it “more vibrant, up-to-date, human, authentic, popular”. “Celebrate Brazil in all its diversity”, he said.





The ‘bisexual lighting’, with the colors of the bi flag (in the center) is used especially by cinema Photo: Reproductions

“There’s a TV Globo coming with clothes a little lighter, a little more colorful, in keeping with this new time that is coming”, argued Amauri Soares, director of Globo. “And that’s what everyone wants, a more colorful outfit for a sunny day, a day out and about with security and hope for better days.”

Purposeful or not, the presence of ‘bisexual lighting’ in Globo’s iconic logo – created by Austrian designer Hans Donner in 1975 – is in tune with the network’s liberal stance.

In addition to discussing gender and sexual identity in programs and in television drama, Clan Marinho TV gives its artists, presenters and journalists freedom to talk openly about their own sexuality. Feeling supported by the company, several have declared themselves gay, lesbian and bisexual in recent times.