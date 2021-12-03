‘God was with me, I was born again’, says truck driver hanging on Dutra viaduct after an accident | Paraíba Valley and Region

“I got hung up by my seat belt. God was with me, I was born again”, said Mateus Cavalcante, who was rescued unharmed.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the accident happened in the stretch of Cachoeira Paulista (SP), after a vehicle carrying a water tank overturned the load on the road. In an attempt to avoid colliding with the object, three trucks were involved in a pileup. Among them was Matthew’s truck.

The driver said that he tried to dodge another vehicle and that, with that, he advanced to the guardrail. He thought he was going to fall off the flyover, but then he felt a jolt and realized that the vehicle had been trapped by some cables connecting the cabin to the vehicle’s cargo.

After the crash, he was rescued by an off-duty firefighter passing by.

Mateus has been a driver for 30 years and had left Rio de Janeiro for Mato Grosso. He said he had never been through anything like this.

“It was a horrible feeling. I got hung up by my seat belt. My fear was that the cart would fall on me”, he stated.

The load of soap that the truck was carrying fell to the side of the road. Until 13:00 this Thursday, the items were still in place, which was banned. The driver who overturned the water tank and caused the accident fled after the pileup.

