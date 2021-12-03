Google announces a bundle of news that will reach Android in 2021

In yet another wave of new Android features, Google released new widgets, smart family functions and more useful commands for Android Auto this Wednesday (1st). The set of new features goes beyond the expansion of the Gboard “sticker mixer” catalog and the new Memory for Google Photos, which brings together clicks from commemorative dates — all of which, however, still doesn’t have a date to arrive.

Improvements for Android Auto

The Google update makes Android Auto even more practical for everyday use. In order not to delay trips, the user can configure the vehicle mode to be activated as soon as the cell phone is connected to the car, without requiring any extra steps.

To make it easier to communicate while traveling, Android Auto now displays message suggestions for chats. Messages are generated by the Google Assistant based on the context of the chat — on questions like “Where are you?” one of the answers will likely be “I’m on my way”. The alternatives appear as soon as the message is seen in Android Auto, right at the bottom of the screen.

Finally, Android Auto has added a more prominent “Play” button on the home screen, ideal for launching favorite playlists without having to waste time selecting tracks on the system. Soon, too, users will be able to search for music in apps via voice command, just like they do with the Google Assistant on their cell phone.

New Home Screen Widgets

To complete the ensemble, Google has also reinforced the house’s apps with new add-ons for the mobile phone’s main screen. Google Play Books and YouTube Music were some of the apps that received new widgets, all equipped with shortcuts for easy use without even opening them.

In this same aspect, there is also a new accessory for Google Photos — this time, to highlight photos and videos of pets and loved ones. The company’s smart album automatically pulls media from the gallery to compose the frame.

Family mobile notices

The collaboration of a family that shares the same roof requires communication and one of the most useful tools for this is the Family Bell. As of this update, the feature becomes even more useful, allowing the heads of the house not only to create alerts targeted by Google Nest devices, but also by the Android.

In addition to making the process easier via cell phone, the addition also makes the feature useful in homes not so packed with smart speakers. Just pick up your cell phone, prepare the notice, choose who should receive it and that’s it.

Permissions reset

If you haven’t used an app for a long time, theoretically you’re not as interested in it as you used to — so why keep permissions on it? The bundle of new features finally extends the automatic revocation of permissions on phones from Android 6 onwards.

For none of the news, Google has given an exact release date — they’re all coming “soon.” They are likely to be distributed by both Google service apps and Google Play Services, the native tool present in every modern Android phone. For now, just wait.

Source: Google