Google fights 16 malicious apps and bans the play store

After extensive research by digital security company Check Point Security showed existing flaws in some apps, Google removed malicious apps, about 16 apps from its store.

It’s a growing and constant fight against this kind of malicious apps and, therefore, we reinforce that before downloading any of them on the Android system, try to find out more about its origin.

Play Store’s potentially malicious apps do not operate in accordance with the store’s security and legality terms and are available for all devices – such as mobile phones and tablets – that use the Android operating system.

In addition, the apps have accumulated more than 200 thousand downloads and among them we have several different functions such as image editing, creating emojis, managing saved contacts and even apps to help you secure your phone.

Thus, the programs acted in a hidden way in the background, without being noticed, and in them we could find an extremely malicious type of malware called Joker or Bread.

By being suspended in the background, it also affects the ability of your device to function, as the malignant malware also makes your user subscribe to paid services without knowing it, just noticing your credit card account.

As a result, according to the Hindustan Times website, Google removed these Play Store apps between July and September.

Application List

Finally, see the list of apps removed by Google below:

filet. Recovefiles;

Emoji Wallpaper;

Fingertip GameBox;

Image Compress;

Remind Alarm;

Hmvoice.friendsms;

Contact Message;

App Locker;

Separate Doc Scanner;

Training Memory;

Loving Message;

Cheery Message;

Convenient Scanner 2;

Push Message – Texting & SMS;

Relaxation Message;

Safety AppLock.

Finally, we recommend checking if your Android device has any of these apps and if you have delete them as soon as possible.

Therefore, we emphasize that to download any application, it is interesting to research the origin of its developer beforehand.

