Government of SP reduces booster dose interval against Covid-19 from 5 to 4 months | São Paulo

The measure applies to those who took two doses of immunizing CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, and will benefit about 10 million people who were vaccinated in July and August.

For the decision, the Scientific Committee of Coronavirus of the state management considered the three cases of the omicron variant in São Paulo. For the members of the committee, as Brazil does not yet require the presentation of proof of the complete vaccination schedule for travelers, the measure is necessary since the state “the state is the gateway for people from all over the world”. The committee also considered the proximity of the holiday season.

“The state currently has the logistical and technical conditions to expand vaccination and reduce the interval for applying doses so that everyone can be even more protected. It is also worth emphasizing the need for those who have not yet taken the second dose, return to health centers to be immunized”, said the Secretary of State for Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn.

In capital, the reduction of the interval will already be followed from this Thursday, according to Edson Aparecido, municipal secretary of Health. The other cities must define when they start to apply the booster dose with a shorter interval.

Since Tuesday (30), anyone over 18 years old who took the Janssen vaccine for at least two months, began to be vaccinated with Pfizer in the city of São Paulo.

The government has autonomy to define the state’s vaccination schedule. Since the beginning of the pandemic, states and municipalities have adopted different calendars from the National Immunization Plan and applying the Covid-19 vaccine according to its rules. It is not yet defined whether the Covid-19 vaccine will enter the annual vaccination calendar.

For the same reasons given for the reduction of the interval of the extra dose, the government backed down and kept the mandatory use of masks. The state administration planned to make the use of masks in outdoor environments more flexible on December 11th. This Thursday (2), however, João Doria’s management also backed down and gave up on releasing the population from using masks outdoors.

Earlier, City Hall announced the cancellation of New Year 2022.

The measure was communicated this morning by the mayor of SP, after the result of a study on the epidemiological situation of the city, carried out by the municipal administration itself, pointing out the need for caution.

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) traveled with Governor João Doria (PSDB) to the United States and spoke to the press in New York.

At the end of November, the São Paulo City Hall announced the planning of the traditional 2022 New Year’s Eve on Avenida Paulista.

The holding of the event was conditioned to the “epidemiological picture of the pandemic”, but maintained as viable until the last Tuesday (30).

Earlier in the week, Mayor Ricardo Nunes even said that the party would be maintained.

The cancellation occurs after confirmation of three cases of the omicron variant, two of them in the city of São Paulo and one in the city of Guarulhos, in Greater SP.

Also according to the municipal administration, a study of its own pointed out the need to maintain the use of masks in the city and avoid large events that promote agglomerations.

City halls in at least 15 Brazilian capitals announced total or partial cancellation of New Year’s Eve parties on behalf of Covid: Aracaju, Belém, Brasília, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, João Pessoa, Natal, Palmas, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador, São Luís and Vitória.

The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to WHO on 24 November 2021 from South Africa. According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021 in the country.

In Brazil, three cases were confirmed by the Adolfo Lutz Institute. All are monitored, show mild symptoms and do well.

On Tuesday (30), Dutch health authorities said that the variant was already present in the Netherlands on November 19 – a week earlier than previously believed and before the WHO classified it as a concern variant.

The first image of the omicron variant of the coronavirus revealed more than twice as many mutations as that of the delta variant.

